Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 8,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 463,744 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

