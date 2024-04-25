Critical Comparison: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) versus NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 18.67% 3.90% 0.95% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $21.17 million 3.47 $3.95 million $0.54 18.69 NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.64 $9.82 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

25.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cullman Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities. In addition, it offers debit and credit card services; online banking, automated clearing house, and merchant services; and mobile banking, bill pay, and ATM services. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

