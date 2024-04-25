Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

AMED traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

