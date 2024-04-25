BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $89.96. 148,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

