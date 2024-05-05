ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as high as C$14.61. ADF Group shares last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 48,211 shares.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$262.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

About ADF Group

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.