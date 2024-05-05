Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.59 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.69 ($0.10), with a volume of 948,629 shares trading hands.

Zanaga Iron Ore Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of £49.60 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

