e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.77 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 4,821,033 shares.

e-therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.48.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

