GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.07

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.07 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 75.90 ($0.95). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 866,612 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.12. The stock has a market cap of £657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,526.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 262.91 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.26 ($12,501.27). 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.