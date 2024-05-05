Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.77

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.77 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.69). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.66), with a volume of 198,326 shares changing hands.

CAML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of £385.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

