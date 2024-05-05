Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.77

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.77 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.69). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.66), with a volume of 198,326 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.