BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,826. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

