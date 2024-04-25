Analysts Offer Predictions for Nicox S.A.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nicox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

NICXF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

