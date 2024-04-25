Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 36,316 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in MasterBrand by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasterBrand by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,155,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,394,000 after acquiring an additional 377,278 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MasterBrand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MBC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

