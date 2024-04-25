Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,743 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,965. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

