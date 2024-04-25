Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 252 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $99.41. 207,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

