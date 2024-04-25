AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGNC Investment traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 4,983,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,734,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

