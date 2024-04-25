Acas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 171,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

