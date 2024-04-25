Acas LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,709. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

