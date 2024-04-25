abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.29% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,316. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

