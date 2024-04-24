Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.88% of RF Acquisition worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RFAC stock remained flat at $10.90 on Wednesday. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

