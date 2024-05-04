Amalgamated Bank Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nucor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 121,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.86. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

