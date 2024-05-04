Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and approximately $29,626.42 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00091236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00033848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013682 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

