Bitcoin Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126.59 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $650.87 million and approximately $126.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.16 or 0.00058245 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00036385 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013875 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000090 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
