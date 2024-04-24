Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 11.35% of Global Star Acquisition worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 645.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 176,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GLST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 280,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

