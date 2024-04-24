Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $17,764,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 29.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 87.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.