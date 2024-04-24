Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.16 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

