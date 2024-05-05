AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 73,454 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Himax Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of AJOVista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 384,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 586,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

