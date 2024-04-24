Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.05.
Watsco Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Watsco Increases Dividend
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
