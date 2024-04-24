Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,738,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,633,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $9,687,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.72. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.37. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $183.23 and a one year high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.