Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Raised by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc owned 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 238,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

