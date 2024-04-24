Ursa Fund Management LLC Invests $194,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Stem makes up 0.3% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stem by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its position in Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 515,950 shares valued at $1,188,252. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 744,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

