Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Stryker Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $334.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.08. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

