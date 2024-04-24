SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $214.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,859. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

