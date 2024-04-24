Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 417,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,362. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

