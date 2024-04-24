RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,678 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 68,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

