Rollins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

