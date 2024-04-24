Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUAD

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.