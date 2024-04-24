QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27, Zacks reports. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.
QCR Price Performance
NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $980.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
