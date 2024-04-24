Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Q2 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

