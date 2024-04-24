ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.11

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.11 and last traded at $97.62, with a volume of 447253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.03.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

