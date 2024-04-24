Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,981. The company has a market cap of $435.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

