Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

