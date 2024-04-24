PDS Planning Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $5,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.