PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

