PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

