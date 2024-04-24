Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $138.98 million and $1.76 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 138,777,747 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars.

