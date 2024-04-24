Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 9,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,627,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

