Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 383,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,524,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.71. 310,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,164. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average is $241.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.