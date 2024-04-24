Option Care Health’s (OPCH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

OPCH stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 980,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after buying an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after buying an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,343,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $36,239,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

