NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $426.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,538,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,861,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

