NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 4,385,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

